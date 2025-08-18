Tadcaster Albion suffered a 2-1 loss on the road at Penistone Church. Picture: Keith Handley

Tadcaster Albion boss Ryan Qualter conceded that his side “deserved” to suffer their first league defeat of the season, away at Penistone Church.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A run of three consecutive victories to start 2025/26 meant that the Brewers went into Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division clash top of the table.

But, Albion slipped to second following a 2-1 loss, and their manager had no complaints about the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We deserved it,” said Qualter. “I think it would have been unfair if we’d have got something from the game.

"I don’t think it was a classic but Penistone are a very well-drilled team, they are well-organised, have done well in this league for years.

"When you come up against teams like these, you have got to play the conditions and it is no disrespect to say that the pitch isn’t the best. We have had a hot summer, there are no great pitches at the moment.

"They just did that little bit better than us. They played the conditions, they played the percentage football much better than us, and it’s frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We said before the game that it’s not a pitch to be trying to play on, so can we put the ball in good areas. Every time we did that we looked lively, but we never really got going. We huffed and puffed a lot but didn’t compete as much as we should have.”

Albion fell behind on 34 minutes when Lennon O’Grady fired Penistone in front, and the home lead was doubled late on through Jordan Coduri.

Substitute Rob Guilfoyle cut in off the left and bent a superb finish inside the far post to reduce the arrears, though that 87th-minute strike proved to be too little, too late.