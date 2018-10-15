No complaints from Harrogate Town Ladies boss following derby defeat

Harrogate Town Ladies manager Jon Maloney said he could have no complaints about the result after his side were edged out 2-1 by local rivals York City.

The Wetherby Road outfit were second best in the first half of Sunday’s North East Regional Women’s League Premier Division derby clash, and although they improved after the break, they couldn’t do quite enough to salvage a point.

“Obviously, you’re always disappointed to lose, but fair play to York, they deserved the win for their performance in the first 45 and then the way they defended second half,” Maloney reflected.

“I can’t have too many complaints and I couldn’t have asked much more from the girls in the second period. They were knocking on the door for a good half an hour.

“It was a decent derby game. Both teams went at it full-throttle, but we didn’t start as quickly as we would have liked and that’s probably cost us in the end.”

After a strong start, City took the lead with 25 minutes gone, however Town got back on terms soon afterwards.

Sophie Simpson drilled a 25-yard free-kick over the head of the York keeper to make it 1-1 on the half-hour-mark.

The hosts moved back in front early in the second period, then defended resolutely as Maloney’s charges pushed hard for a second equaliser.

Their best chance fell to Grace Foyer, who struck a post from six yards out after the ball bounced back off the woodwork and into her path.

In the dying moments, Elisha James smashed a long-range half-volley towards the top corner, only to see City’s goalkeeper pull off a stunning save that kept her team in the ascendancy.

Next up for Town Ladies is a trip to tackle Hartlepool on Sunday, 2pm kick-off.

“This is a team who I expect to be right up there challenging this season, so Sunday’s game will be a real test for us,” Maloney added.