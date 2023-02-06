Sections of the away support had chanted for the American to be relieved of his duties after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The Whites have won just four of their 20 Premier League games this term, losing 10 while drawing the other six.

The American was appointed on February 28, 2022 with abrief to save the Whites from relegation. He did that, but the club have not progressed since, and he has paid the price with his club.

A statement confirmed: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties. Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future. The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan is the early favourite to succeed Marsch, having worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road as well as taking charge of the club’s Under-23s side. He was head coach at Huddersfield Town for two seasons and last year led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu and Mauricio Pochettino are also among the contenders with the bookmakers while Marcelo Bielsa is 9/1 odds to make a sensational return. Bielsa left Leeds 12 months ago after a run of four-straight defeats that left the club just two points above the relegation zone.

In August, Leeds asked Bielsa for permission to name their Thorp Arch training ground after him but owner Andrea Radrizzani revealed last week he has yet to receive a response from the Argentine on the matter despite ‘trying several times to get in touch’.

Next Leeds United manager (correct as of 2.45pm February 6, 2023)

Carlos Corberan - 6/4

Marcelo Bielsa – 9/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 9/1

Kjetil Knutsen – 10/1

Marcello Gallardo – 12/1

Ange Postecoglu – 14/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 16/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl – 16/1

Ruben Amorim – 16/1

Matthias Jaissle – 18/1