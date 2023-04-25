Levi Sutton has missed Harrogate Town's last three games through injury. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites head to South Wales aiming to secure the point which will mathematically guarantee their Football League status and manager Simon Weaver should have a slightly stronger squad at his disposal than he did for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Northampton.

Central midfielder Sutton has missed Town’s last three matches due to a calf issue, while on-loan Huddersfield winger Grant hasn’t featured in any of their previous five fixtures because of a tight hamstring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, while those two could play some part, influential midfielder Alex Pattison is expected to miss out having limped off at the weekend.

Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison leaves the pitch alongside physio Rachel McGeachie having suffered a calf injury during Saturday's League Two loss at Northampton Town. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

“I think that Patto will be struggling after coming off with a tight calf at Northampton,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“But Levi should be in the squad. He did all the sprint work and everything that was required of him on Friday and came through fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So he should be raring to go, which is good news for us.

“Danny Grant is also progressing well and we hope that he could be okay for Tuesday as well.

“Otherwise, it will just be the same group as we had available at the weekend.”

Saturday’s loss at Northampton was 21st-placed Harrogate's first in seven matches, and Newport also head into Tuesday's contest in decent form having suffered just two defeats in 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently 14th in the table, they beat Doncaster 3-1 on Saturday and have also won the last two meetings with Town by a 4-0 score-line.