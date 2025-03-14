Newport County v Harrogate Town: In-form Sulphurites have 'nothing to fear', insists Ellis Taylor

Ellis Taylor had a big hand in Harrogate Town's winning goal against Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town’s impressive run of recent form means that they have “nothing to fear” when they visit Newport County this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the view of winger Ellis Taylor, who feels the Sulphurites have every reason to head into Saturday’s fixture in south Wales full of confidence following a week that saw them take seven points from a possible nine.

Home wins over fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley and Carlisle United sandwiched a goalless draw at promotion-chasing Port Vale, with those results moving Town 11 points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Taylor – whose stoppage-time strike was deflected into his own net by Josh Vela to earn Harrogate that crucial 1-0 success over rock-bottom Carlisle – does not see any reason why he and his team-mates can’t go and bag another positive result at Rodney Parade.

Ellis Taylor celebrates after helping Harrogate Town to a dramatic late victory over Carlisle United.

“We have nothing to fear,” the 21-year-old said.

“We have produced a few good performances back to back. We’ve not been conceding many goals recently and have had two clean-sheets in a row. Hopefully we can do that again on Saturday because it gives you a great platform.

“Port Vale was a great point. I probably could’ve scored there myself and got us all three but we hung on for the draw. Then, on Saturday, we’ve got the win and so there’s nothing to fear at Newport.

“Obviously, you go into every game intending not to lose but it’s about making it matter, and I think that we do that really well, so hopefully we can take another vital three points this Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not just 20th-placed Town’s recent form that bodes well ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newport (17th).

Simon Weaver’s team have also won on both of their last two visits to take on the Exiles, triumphing 2-1 last season courtesy of goals in each half from George Thomson and Anthony O’Connor.

Their previous face-off at Rodney Parade saw the Sulphurites secure their League Two status late on in the 2022/23 campaign, as Luke Armstrong’s 83rd-minute strike sealed a thrilling 3-2 success.

Things went less well for Harrogate on their first couple of League Two visits to County, with both of those games ending in defeat.

Town did however win 1-0 when the teams went head-to-head in North Yorkshire earlier this season, Toby Sims heading home the game’s only goal.