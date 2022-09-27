New Tadcaster Albion boss Craig Ogilvie confident that Brewers can be saved

Tadcaster Albion's new management team of Craig Ogilvie, left, and Neil Sibson, right, pictured with Brewers chairman Andy Charlesworth. Pictures: John Clothier

The former Harrogate Railway chief and his co-manager Neil Sibson took over at the So-Trak Stadium last week after John Deacey was sacked having failed to win any of the club’s first 11 games of the season.

The duo, whose reign began with a 2-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Grimsby Borough on Saturday, have inherited a side second-from-bottom of the table, but Ogilvie says that neither man is fazed by the prospect of trying to turn things around.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Me and Neil wouldn’t have got involved if we didn’t think that we could do something,” he said.

Nathan Dyer on the attack during Tadcaster Albion's 2-0 home defeat to Grimsby Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got everything in place behind the scenes now to have a good go at it and I’m not panicking.

“You’ll see a different Tadcaster in a couple of weeks time in the way that we are playing and, I think, results as well.

“We’ve got a tough four weeks ahead and a busy schedule in terms of the teams around us who we have got to play. They’re all teams who are scrapping and we have got to step up and match them.

"We’ve obviously got to rise to that and with that will come a lot of hard work, but we won’t be stopping behind the scenes to try and get it right. We believe we’ll be fine, we believe we can get ourselves out of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s clash with Grimsby Borough saw Tadcaster beaten by Callum Lovett’s 15th-minute header and a Caine Winfarrah penalty early in the second half, leaving Ogilvie disappointed by his side’s lack of attacking threat.

"I thought a draw might have been a fair result based on the fact that neither keeper really had much to do,” he added.

“That’s the issue. We need to be more creative, we need to get on the ball a bit more, we need to get at teams more."