Matty Daly, left, with Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Attacking midfielder Matty Daly has joined the League Two Sulphurties on a season-long loan deal from Championship outfit Huddersfield and has immediately been tipped as one who will excite the Wetherby Road faithful.

“Matty is a really aware footballer in terms of where the space is and where he can receive the ball in dangerous areas and then go and hurt teams," Weaver said.

“He hurt us big time when he played for Hartlepool last year and is very capable of doing that to other teams.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What he doesn’t do is get hot under the collar, he’s very calm and composed at the business end of the field. That’s why he’s here and we’re excited to have him.

“I think he will get people off their seats this season. If we get him in the right areas where he can be as creative as he wants and a real goal-scoring threat then he will excite the Harrogate fans, I’ve no doubt about that."

Born in Stockport, 21-year-old Daly was on the books at Everton where he was reportedly highly-rated by then-Toffees boss Roberto Martinez.

He joined Huddersfield in 2015 and made his Premier League debut in April 2019 from the bench against Watford.

He has also been capped at under-17 and under-18 level for England, hitting double figure appearances for the former having taken part in the 2018 UEFA European U17 Championships.

Daly spent the first part of 2021/22 on loan with Hartlepool where he won a lot of admirers, providing seven goals - including the winner in a 3-2 success over Town at Victoria Park - before departing in January as the club’s top-scorer.

After 27 appearances, he was recalled to Huddersfield and then headed out on loan to Bradford, scoring once in nine matches.

And having gained plenty of League Two experience last term, Daly is looking forward to more of the same during 2022/23 following a positive conversation with his new boss.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, I spoke to the gaffer, I know what he wants from me and I’m looking forward to getting going," Daly said.

“I’m an attacking midfielder who loves to get on the ball and hopefully create some goals and score some goals, get plenty of games under my belt and help this team move towards where they want to be.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and that’s what convinced me to come here. Knowing what the gaffer wants to achieve moving forward is something I want to be a part of."