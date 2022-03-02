Nathan Sheron has played right-back, left-back and centre-half for Harrogate Town this season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The versatile former Liverpool defender has been a bit-part player for the Sulphurites since joining the club from Fleetwood last summer, starting just seven League Two games prior to last week's derby win at Bradford City.

But, since being deployed on the left of a new-look, three-man back-line at Valley Parade, the 24-year-old has really come into his own.

He was excellent in that 3-1 success over the Bantams, steady during Saturday's stalemate at Barrow and then picked out by Tuesday's match sponsor as being Town's star performer as they drew 1-1 with Vale.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver is understandably thrilled to see Sheron thriving, something he puts down to the new system he has recently adopted.

"I'm really pleased for him," the Town boss said of Sheron's man-of-the-match award.

"I think a back-three suits Shez, he's one of the players in the back-line who has really stepped up.

"He's made some really important blocks the last few games and the timing of his tackles are bang on.

"He's honest and sometimes it is the unsung heroes who knit a team together."