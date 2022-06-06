Nathan Sheron close to completing move away from Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town defender Nathan Sheron. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The versatile former Liverpool defender joined the League Two Sulphurites from Fleetwood less than 12 months ago and still has a year to run on the two-year contract he signed last summer.

But, having been made available for transfer by manager Simon Weaver at the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, the 24-year-old has wasted little time in sorting out a deal that will likely see him playing his football elsewhere next term.

"Nathan Sheron is close to sealing a move to a National League club," the Town chief revealed to the Harrogate Advertiser.

Simon Weaver is overhauling his Harrogate Town squad this summer.

"Shez desperately wants to start games and I told him that I couldn’t see him doing that here.

"I never wanted to hang about as a player when I was told I wasn’t in the manager's plans and he is similar in that mindset."

Sheron made 28 appearances for Town last season and was deployed at right-back, left-back and centre-half, starting 15 of their final 16 matches of the campaign.

Speaking last month, Weaver admitted: "He's had some good games towards the back end of the season.

"But, we need to strengthen the defence and I'm not quite thinking of him as a player who will get regular minutes next season.

"He is 24 and at that age, staying here and hardly playing next season wouldn't be any good for him in terms of his development."

Centre-half Leon Legge and striker Aaron Martin were also transfer-listed by Weaver last month, while eight out-of-contract players have been released.

Town have subsequently agreed a one-year extension with veteran defender Rory McArdle and completed the signing of highly-rated goalkeeper Pete Jameson from York City.