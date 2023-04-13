A much-changed Harrogate Railway side claimed a shock 1-0 win over NCEL Division One champions Campion on Wednesday evening. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

With Saturday’s play-off semi-final to worry about and a host of key men currently out injured or struggling for fitness, Mick O’Connell opted to rest almost the entirety of his first-team squad in midweek.

Leading goal-scorer Luke Stewart and right-back Charlie Owen were the only regular starters named in the Rail XI, but a much-changed visiting team still had too much for a strong Campion outfit, with substitute Owen Dunckley’s 70th-minute strike eventually deciding matters.

"With the team we put out, listen, I’ve got to be honest, we didn't fancy ourselves, but we just told them to go out and play with freedom and try to give a good account of themselves,” O’Connell said.

Harrogate Railway manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

“Campion played what looked to me to be a full-strength side and had a lot of quality on the bench but I think we were worthy winners over the course of the 90 minutes.

“We had three or four clear-cut chances and they only had the one. We didn't dominate the ball as much as we normally do, but that’s to be expected given the circumstances.

“So massive credit goes to the lads who came in, but I have been saying all year that there is real strength in depth at the club with the quality of the young kids we have coming through.

“There is some serious talent in Rob Youhill’s under-19s squad and a lot of them are already playing men's football for our reserves under Fraz [Frazer Lancaster]. They’ve been getting great exposure and have benefited from working under two very, very good developmental coaches.”

Although Wednesday’s fixture was of no significance to the home side, who had already secured top-spot, three points lifted Railway back above Rossington Main and into second place in the final league standings.

This means that they will play Horbury Town at their Station View base in Saturday’s play-off semi-final rather than Wakefield, and are also guaranteed to be at home if they win that game and make it through to the final.

"Finishing second is massive for us,” O’Connell added. "It means that if we can win on Saturday then we are guaranteed a home tie in the final, which can be really significant,.

"Last year we had to do it the hard way in the play-offs and played away from home in both games. If we can get there, it would be a huge difference being at home in front of our own people for the final compared to going away.

"The other big positive we can take from Wednesday’s result is that mentally it gives us a huge lift. Teams that do well in play-offs usually hit them with a bit of momentum, but if we hadn’t have won at Campion we’d have been going into Saturday without a win in four games.

“We needed that little bit of positivity, so in terms of confidence and momentum, it will do the players the world of good.

“And those lads we sent out on Wednesday proved that nothing is impossible, they beat a full-strength Campion side, which just shows what can be achieved and is great for belief in the camp.”