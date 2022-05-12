Toumani Diagouraga in FA Cup action for Morecambe against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season. Pictures: Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, the process of trying to strengthen their squad is well underway ahead of what will be the Sulphurites’ third season in League Two.

And although Simon Weaver’s team finished well clear of the relegation zone in 19th position, they ended the season four points and two places worse off than they were the year before.

Thus, with eight players out of contract - many of whom are expected to leave the club - the business Town do over the next few months will be crucial if they want to avoid another season scrapping at the wrong end of the division.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Reports surfaced recently suggesting that former Brentford and Leeds United man Diagouraga was in ‘advanced talks’ with the Wetherby Road outfit having learned that he was not going to be staying on at Morecambe for a third year.

But the Paris-born 34-year-old, who made 40 appearances for the Shrimps in League One this term, isn’t on Weaver’s shortlist.

“There have been no talks with him or his agent,” the Sulphurites boss told the Harrogate Advertiser when asked about Diagouraga.

“He’s a very, very experienced player and one of many really good footballers who are currently looking for new clubs.

“But from our point of view, he’s not someone we’re looking at.

“We have talked to a couple of players already actually. But, he isn’t one of them.”

Town are expected to release their retained list on Thursday, with Weaver's decisions on the futures of goalkeeper Joe Cracknell, defenders Ryan Fallowfield and Rory McArdle, midfielders Simon Power, Connor Kirby and Joe Leesley and striker Mark Beck still to be announced.