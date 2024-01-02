George Thomson celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a 2-1 lead away at Morecambe. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites appeared on course for their fourth win in five League Two matches after George Thomson netted his 10th goal of the season to put them up 2-1 in the 83rd minute.

And although Jacob Bedeau popped up in stoppage time to deny the men from Wetherby Road all three points, the Town boss was still able to take plenty of positives from his team’s New Year’s Day showing.



"Overall, I’m pleased,” he reflected. “I think that we showed character when needed. They threw everything at us and it was a quality ball in from the corner that led to their late equaliser, but we still went up the other end aiming to win, and hit the cross-bar after that.

Jack Muldoon handed the Sulphurites the lead just a minute before half-time.

"So I think that is why the fans were right behind us at the end, because we tried to win here today.

"I thought that we had won it at 2-1, though I’m still very proud. It’s still a very worthwhile point away from home at what is always a difficult place to come.

"The way that we controlled possession and chances in that first half was really pleasing. We dominated the ball, kept the home crowd quiet, but didn’t show enough quality in the final third to put the game out of sight.

"But, at least we are talking about dominance at the moment and just needing that little bit of icing on the cake to finish teams off.”

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on from the sidelines.

Jack Muldoon netted from close range just before half-time to hand Town a deserved lead, but that strike was cancelled out 11 minutes into the second period when Jordan Slew squeezed a low, 20-yard effort inside James Belshaw’s right-hand upright.

Thomson would however restore Harrogate’s advantage late on, sweeping home a Sam Folarin pass that was initially intended for Abraham Odoh, from just inside the box.

Morecambe’s second equaliser then arrived on 92 minutes as Farrend Rawson met a left-wing corner at the far post and nodded it back across the face of goal for Bedeau to apply a finishing touch.

Despite the timing of that goal, Town did not stop to feel sorry for themselves and went straight back on the offensive in search of a winner. And one almost arrived at the death as Muldoon curled an effort against the cross-bar.