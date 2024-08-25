James Belshaw celebrates in front of Harrogate Town's travelling supporters following Saturday's win at Colchester United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Modest James Belshaw talked down his own contribution to Harrogate Town’s 1-0 win at Colchester United, but admitted that he was relieved to keep a first clean-sheet of the season.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper played a crucial role in the Sulphurites’ maiden League Two success of 2024/25, producing seven stops over the 90 minutes, two of which were described as “absolute wonder saves” by manager Simon Weaver.

With just 11 minutes on the clock, Belshaw sprung high to his left to somehow tip Teddy Bishop’s 20-yard free-kick over the top, with the ball already looking to be past him and on its way into the top corner of the away net.

Another more routine stop saw Town’s custodian dive to his right to keep out a Samson Tovide strike at his near post before half-time, with the same player thwarted once again after the break.

Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw flies high to his left to keep out Teddy Bishop's goal-bound free-kick.

On this occasion, Belshaw had to react in an instant, diverting the Colchester striker’s powerful headed effort upwards and onto his cross-bar at point-blank range.

And having remained in the contest thanks largely to those two big moments from their man between the sticks, Town were able to go on and snatch all three points when Sam Folarin capitalised on a 68th-minute mix-up in the home defence to roll the ball into an empty net.

“It is pleasing as a goalkeeper to contribute, but the main thing is that we come away with the three points and a clean-sheet,” Belshaw told BBC Radio York.

“Just like the first win of the season, the first clean-sheet of the season, the longer you go without it, people start questioning that you’re leaking goals here and there.

Sulphurites stopper James Belshaw reacts at point-blank range to thwart Colchester United forward Samson Tovide.

“So, to come here and put a resolute away performance together, is really pleasing.

“The second save is a point-blank reaction. It’s come off my wrist and I don’t want to drop it back into a dangerous area, so I’ve tried to get it up and over the bar.

“Somehow, it has spun off my wrist and gone up and over the bar, but however they come, I’ll take it.”

Town were thoroughly second best for the majority of the first half and Colchester also probably had the better things after the interval as well.

And Belshaw was quick to acknowledge that, on the balance of things, he and his team-mates were fortunate to come away with maximum points.

“We have been working on a different way of playing the last few weeks, on staying resolute, and we are still in the infancy of trying to implement the style that the gaffer wants us to play,” he added.

“So, there are going to be moments where it’s not perfect and there were times today where it wasn’t - and they got into dangerous areas and had plenty of chances.

“But, the main thing is, that as a whole defensive unit, we stood up to the test.

“We got a goal, being honest, probably against the run of play, but it’s a very pleasing 1-0 away win.

“You look at the balance of play, did we deserve it? Probably not, and that’s being honest, but we’ll take it.”

Saturday’s victory follows on from defeat to Bromley on the opening day, and a 3-3 draw at Accrington Stanley last weekend, leaving Town on four points for the season, and 13th in the League Two standings.