Modest George Thomson not getting carried away with superb goal-scoring form for Harrogate Town

Modest George Thomson is refusing to get carried away with his superb form in front of goal.

Harrogate Town midfielder George Thomson netted his 10th goal of the 2023/24 season during Monday's 2-2 draw on the road at Morecambe. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 31-year-old Harrogate Town midfielder struck late in New Year’s Day’s 2-2 draw at Morecambe to take his tally for the season into double-figures, meaning that he is enjoying by far his most productive campaign since helping the club to promotion from National League North in 2017/18.

Indeed, his previous three terms in League Two have yielded a combined total of 11 goals, prompting manager Simon Weaver to state recently that he believes Thomson to be in the form of his life.

The former Nottingham Forest trainee is however keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

George Thomson celebrates his 83rd-minute goal against the Shrimps.

"It’s nice for me to be on 10 goals already. It’s a good start to the season, but that’s all it is,” Thomson told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I couldn’t tell you the most I’ve ever scored in a single season, but I know that this is my best return since coming into the Football League – and we are only halfway through, so obviously I’ll be aiming to add to my tally.

"I don’t know [if he is playing the best football of his career] but in terms of goal return, I would say it’s up there. But I try to just give 100 percent every game and do my best to help the team.

"I don’t want to miss a game, or a training session, and I want to contribute wherever I can. If that is with goals and assists then that’s great, but the main thing is that I’m doing my bit for the team, and that collectively we are performing and picking up results.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver believes that George Thomson is enjoying his best season as a Harrogate Town player.

Three of his 10 goals this term have come from the penalty spot, but Thomson has been prolific in open play of late, netting four times in his last six appearances.

“I don’t know whether it’s my mindset and I’ve just been putting myself in better positions to get goals or at least have the opportunity to score,” he added.

"Maybe in the past I’ve sometimes not been in the right place at the right time, and I have looked to work on that and develop that side of my game, so I can get into positions to contribute more goals.

"The more games you play, the more experienced you become and I think that can only have helped in terms of me getting myself into the right areas. And, when you are playing week in, week out, you just get into a rhythm where you almost know what you need to be doing and where you need to be.

“But, I still look back at games this season and think I could have scored more. I feel that I should have scored more than the one I got at Morecambe, but that is the sort of person I am.

"I don’t like to settle for what I’ve done previously, I always want to contribute more and go one better. So it’s good to be on 10 goals, but I need to keep contributing.”

While he remains coy when asked whether he agrees with boss Weaver’s assertion that he is in the form of his life, Thomson does admit that he is currently feeling pretty good about himself.

"I do feel like I am in a good place personally at the moment,” he continued. “I think I am the fittest I have ever been, which obviously helps.

"I like to think that I’ve left no stone unturned when it comes to trying to give myself the best chance of performing. There are certain things that I have to tick off in my head each week to make sure that I am in the same place.

"Having a routine that I stick to does help me, but confidence is also a factor. I wouldn’t say that I’m expecting to get a goal every time I set foot on the pitch, however I am feeling that I can do.