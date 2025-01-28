MK Dons v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites defender Warren Burrell to miss out again

Warren Burrell has been ruled out of Harrogate Town's League Two trip to MK Dons. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town will once again be without experienced defender Warren Burrell for Tuesday night's League Two trip to MK Dons (7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile 34-year-old had made the left-back slot his own prior to injuring an ankle ahead of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Doncaster Rovers.

Thus, he had to sit that one out, and although the issue had eased following a weekend of rest, Burrell will not be risked at Stadium MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's typical Warren really, he came in on Monday morning and said ‘if you want me to strap it up I am prepared to go out there and play'," Town boss Simon Weaver said.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

“You don’t get many around like that these days, he puts the team before himself every time.

“But, the physio did advise that it’s not completely right yet, so we have got to look after him and he will be staying at home on Tuesday."

Burrell joins fellow defenders Liam Gibson and Matty Foulds in being unavailable for Harrogate's clash with the Dons, with midfielders George Thomson and Josh Falkingham also still out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, having made six signings already during the January transfer window, Weaver still has a healthy-looking squad to choose from.

Town head to Buckinghamshire 19th in the table after Saturday's painful late defeat at Doncaster ended a three-match unbeaten run which had seen them bag seven points and manage a hat-trick of clean-sheets.

MK currently occupy 12th position having slipped out of the play-off picture as a result of a sequence of four League Two games without a win.

Since beating Chesterfield 2-1 on New Year's Day, Scott Lindsey's men have lost to Salford, Walsall and Fleetwood prior to playing out a goalless draw at home to AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the sides met earlier in the season, the Dons romped to a 5-1 victory at Wetherby Road, having also scored five in North Yorkshire last season.

Town did however come out on top when they visited Milton Keynes for last term's corresponding fixture, with a freak own goal handing them a 1-0 success.