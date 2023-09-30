MK Dons v Harrogate Town: Josh March 'in contention' to return for Sulphurites

Josh March scored five goals for Harrogate Town during a spell on loan at Wetherby Road in the 2020/21 season. He rejoined the club on a permanent deal last month, but is yet to feature due to injury. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites beat Salford City 3-2 at Wetherby Road last weekend, a result which lifted them up to 18th place in the table ahead of their long trip down to Buckinghamshire.

Saturday’s opponents were relegated from League One last term and began 2023/24 strongly but have gone off the boil somewhat in recent weeks, failing to win any of their previous four league matches.

Town will, of course, be aiming to extend that sequence into a fifth game and could be boosted by the return of a key member of personnel.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has overseen three wins and a draw in nine League Two outings so far this season.

Striker Josh March is yet to feature since returning to the club on transfer deadline day, having arrived back in North Yorkshire nursing a minor injury.

The 26-year-old had to have fluid drained from his knee shortly before leaving Stevenage at the end of August, and was only able to train with his Harrogate team-mates for the first time late last week.

But having now been fully reintegrated, March could come into contention for a place in Simon Weaver’s squad to take on the 10th-placed Dons.

​"Josh March has had his first full week of training this week and has done pretty well," Weaver said.

"He came back for his first session with us last Friday and bagged in training, no surprise there.

"He's settled back in with ease, shown great work ethic and just looks a quality athlete. He is an infectious character, so I’m looking forward to his involvement.

"He is definitely in contention."

On-loan Middlesbrough winger Jeremy Sivi will however miss out through injury, though fellow wideman James Daly is expected to be fit enough to return to the bench.

"Jez has a minor issue,” Weaver explained. “But JD [Daly] will be okay to come back in and take that spot on the bench.”

Striker Luke Armstrong, who saw his transfer deadline day move to League Two rivals Wrexham collapse at the start of the month, was dropped from Town’s starting line-up last weekend in favour of Sam Folarin.

Weaver took that decision in order to provide last season’s top-scorer with some “respite”, but insists that the player has trained well this week and is another attacking option very much in contention to play a part against the Dons.

"Luke has had the bit between his teeth in training all week,” the Harrogate chief continued.

"I just felt that he would benefit from a little bit of respite last weekend. It’s been quite a tough month for him.

"I think that a bit of a rest has been beneficial and he’s certainly ready to go again.”