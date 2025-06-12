Harrogate Veterans FC celebrate winning the Seniors World Cup for England. Pictures: Submitted

It was a case of mixed emotions for Harrogate Veterans FC manager Paul Bell after he and his players won an eighth Seniors World Cup for England - but in controversial circumstances.

The team, which competes locally in the Harrogate & District Veterans and West Riding County FA Leagues, heads to Thailand every summer to represent their country on the international stage.

Aiming to successfully defend their 2024 title, the Veterans won three and drew one in the group stages, then beat New Zealand 5-0 in the semi-final.

But, Bell and his men were effectively handed the 2025 crown before their final showdown with Australia even got underway.

Harrogate Veterans FC stalwart Mark Baranovsky captained the Three Lions as they beat host nation Thailand in the group stage of the Seniors World Cup.

The Three Lions headed into the event’s showpiece fixture knowing that they had already won that game – and the tournament – due to their opponents’ decision to knowingly field an ineligible player.

Influential striker Angel Adres was ruled out of the final due to a booking received at the last-four stage, however the Australians staged a protest and refused to take the pitch without him, despite the World Cup organisers, the SFA of Thailand, stating that if he played, then his team would forfeit any victory.

England were then informed that the matter could not be dealt with until Adres actually took part in the game, meaning that it went ahead, but with the Three Lions knowing in advance that they would win regardless of what unfolded.

"You want to win on the pitch with both sides playing to the rules, not because a team has broken them,” Bell said.

"Of course the players celebrated after receiving the trophy, their performances across the week warranted it, but we were denied that special feeling when the full-time whistle sounds in a final.

“I don’t know what possessed the Australian management to come to the decision of deliberately playing a suspended player knowing it would cost them the game.

“The match was effectively turned into a friendly, due to the crazy scenario whereby my players knew they had technically won the minute they kicked off with Adres on the pitch.

“And this may have contributed to the fact the game was not as intense as the one the night before, during which we had put last year’s finalists, New Zealand, to the sword.”

In the end, the Veterans were actually beaten by Australia in a shoot-out after strikes from Aaron O’Connor and Jon Challinor were cancelled out by a penalty, won and converted by the suspended Adres, and another goal that was set up by Adres.

Thus, spot-kicks were necessary and, in keeping with the day, brought their own moments of contention.

Two ‘saves’ by England’s goalkeeper were deemed by the assistant referee to have been made illegally and the Australians took full advantage.

The English had begun the tournament in typically strong fashion, winning their first three group-stage fixtures.

Captained by domestic side regular and one of Harrogate’s own, Mark Baranovsky, the Veterans kicked things off with a 2-1 success over Vietnam thanks to goals from former Manchester United academy player Jody Banim, and ex-Burnley forward Steve Jones.

The following night, England took on hosts Thailand on a heavy, sodden pitch and minus the services of a number of key players due to injury.

Neil McQueen and Jamie Coyle headed Bell’s men into a 2-0 lead, which was then added to by Kevin Ellison.

Thailand bagged twice in the second period to set up a nervy finale, but the Three Lions once again came through to secure the points.

Semi-final qualification was almost assured with a 4-1 victory over Uruguay thanks to strikes from Chris Freestone, Jon Challinor, Dom Blair and Andy Wilcox.

England’s final group game against Iran looked set to end 1-0 following a wonderful strike from Michael Frew, only for their opponents to equalise at the death and thus top Group A on goal-difference.

In the semi-final, Group B winners New Zealand were thrashed 5-0 as the English showed their class.

Harrogate regular Lee Elam bagged a brace, while Coyle, Aaron O’Connor and Alex Russell also struck.

England’s Seniors World Cup team is made up of a core group of coaching staff and players from Harrogate, but enhanced by ex-professionals from around the country, enabling them to compete with other nations who have similar squad profiles.