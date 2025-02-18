Mick O'Connell thrilled with Tadcaster Albion's winning 'reaction' to heavy defeat

Jimmy Knowles slots home the only goal of the game to hand Tadcaster Albion victory against Rossington Main. Picture: Keith Handley

Tadcaster Albion boss Mick O’Connell was thrilled by the “reaction” of his players as they bounced straight back from last week’s drubbing at Pickering Town.

Jimmy Knowles’ close-range finish in first-half stoppage-time proved sufficient to earn the Brewers a deserved 1-0 home win over Rossington Main on Saturday afternoon.

And while their overall performance and the score-line provided Albion’s manager with a much-needed tonic following that 5-0 loss to the Pikes, it was the way his team defended that really impressed O’Connell.

"After last week, where we could have lost 8-0, a clean-sheet is a massive bonus," he said.

Tadcaster Albion manager Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

"We asked the lads for a reaction and there wasn’t much we had to do to improve in a lot of areas.

“The first 60-70 minutes we were very dominant, we could have been 3-0 up. We had two or three really good chances in the first half.

"When we got the goal, which was thoroughly deserved, we controlled the game without the ball.

"The last 10 minutes when they were a goal down they were always going to throw the kitchen sink at us, but the pleasing thing was that in that 10-minute period, we really dug in. We defended the box very well.”

The only goal of the game arrived in first-half stoppage time as Rossington failed to clear their lines following a right-wing free-kick.

Junayd Cassius-Gill saw an initial strike blocked, then Nathan Heaton’s low effort was parried by visiting goalkeeper Shay Buxton, presenting veteran defender Knowles with the opportunity to slot home the rebound from just inside the six-yard box.

That result keeps Tadcaster 16th in the NCEL Premier Division standings ahead of this Friday’s trip to Campion (7.45pm).