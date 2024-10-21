Tadcaster Albion suffered a 4-2 home loss to Thackley at Ings Lane. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

Mick O’Connell slammed his Tadcaster Albion players’ “attitude” in the wake of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Thackley.

The Brewers are now without a victory in five NCEL Premier Division matches after conceding three times inside the opening half an hour and failing to recover.

And O’Connell insisted that he was not surprised by how badly they started the game, given the collective sloppiness he witnessed during their pre-game preparations.

"We should have been 1-0 up after two or three minutes but find ourselves 1-0 down after five,” the Brewers boss fumed.

"I said to the lads after the warm-up that if we start the game like we’ve warmed up then we are going to suffer for 15 minutes because we were lethargic, we were lazy.

"And, after 18 minutes we were 2-0 down. You can’t give teams of Thackley’s quality a leg up in a game because it’s a long way back.

"It’s down to attitude and mentality and I’ve told the players in no uncertain terms that it wasn’t acceptable.

"You’ve got to do things correctly and be professional. Players can't just do what they want and stroll about in the warm-up.”

Albert Ibrahimi struck just before half-time to narrow the deficit to 3-1, with Ben Tweed then adding a second late on, and O’Connell actually felt that Albion did enough after the break to have earned a point.

"Second half we were far more competitive,” he added.

“We created enough chances to get something from the game. It sounds ridiculous but it could have been 6-6.”

Saturday’s loss sees Tadcaster drop to 17th place in the table ahead of this Friday’s trip to Albion Sports.