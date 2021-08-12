Ryan Barker scored the only goal of the game as Harrogate Railway overcame Retford United at Station View on Tuesday evening. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

The Starbeck club extended their unbeaten star to the season into a third game, Ryan Barker netting the only goal of the evening on 61 minutes.

But O’Connell was left pleased by more than just the result and his side’s progression into the next round of the competition.

“The most pleasing thing is that we won the game despite making an awful lot of chances to the team,” he said.

Railway boss Mick O'Connell. Picture: Gerard Binks

“We threw a number of young lads in and gave them an opportunity. There were five or six lads in the squad from the reserves and three of them started.

“They needed that bit of exposure and to learn, while we needed to have a look at them in a first-team fixture, so we’ve managed to get what we wanted out of the match and still get the result.

“To be honest, we didn’t play particularly well against Retford, or at Parkgate on Saturday, but we’ve still come away with a win and a draw.

“Last season we would have found a way to lose both of those matches, so that’s another positive. You can see the character in the group because we’re getting results without being at our best.”

O’Connell was also thrilled to see striker Barker net his first competitive goal for the club.

“Ryan took it well, to be fair to him,” the Railway chief added.

“He picked the ball up on the edge of the box and twice shaped to shoot. I think he made the angle narrower for himself but he still managed to direct his finish across the keeper and inside the far post.

“He’s someone I was tipped off about when he was playing locally, so I went to watch him in a game.

“I think in a month or two once we get him fully up to speed and understanding the way that we want him to play, he’ll be a big asset for us.

“He’s big, strong and physical. He occupies centre-backs, he’s hard to play against, difficult to mark and he holds the ball up well.

“He offers a bit of a different option and he’s got an eye for goal.”

Railway, who followed up their 3-0 opening-day success over Swallownest with a 1-1 draw at Parkgate on Saturday, return to NCEL Division One action this weekend.