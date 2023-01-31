Max Wright will have a part to play at Harrogate Town this season once he returns from Halifax Town loan

Max Wright has made just three competitive appearances for Harrogate Town since joining the club in the summer. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 24-year-old winger will spend the next month on loan with National League Halifax, but Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has stressed that this temporary move away from Wetherby Road is only designed to get the player up to speed.

Wright suffered a serious ankle injury in pre-season, shortly after signing for the club, and was sidelined for four-and-a-half months, meaning that he only made his Town debut on Boxing Day.

Two more brief cameos from the substitutes’ bench have followed, but Weaver feels that the ex-Grimsby Town attacker needs to be playing more minutes and starting more often in order to build up his match fitness.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"Max was going to join up with Buxton for a month before we were due to play Grimsby last week but rolled his ankle in training, so we delayed that until we were sure he was going to be okay,” the Sulphurites chief told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"It's just about getting him the minutes that he needs. I've got a responsibility to the player. I need to make sure he gets time on the pitch. At the moment, playing for short periods off the bench like he has been doing here isn't going to be enough to get him up to speed as quickly as we want.

"And I've also got a responsibility to the team to help get Max into a position where he is as fit as he can be in terms of match-fitness and has that sharpness so that he's able to come back in and help us during this second half of the season.