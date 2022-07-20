Max Wright will wear the number 11 shirt at Harrogate Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Versatile former Grimsby attacker Max Wright was unveiled by the League Two Sulphurites on Wednesday afternoon having impressed boss Simon Weaver during a spell on trial at Wetherby Road.

The 24-year-old has featured in all three of the his new club’s three pre-season friendlies, operating to good effect down both flanks and in a more central role.

And his performances against higher-division Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town have persuaded Harrogate to offer him a permanent deal despite the injury problems at Grimsby which resulted in his release from Blundell Park at the end of 2021/22.

Wright managed just 13 appearances in the National League last term, scoring one goal, and played just eight games in 2020/21 due to a combination of thigh, hamstring and ankle issues

But, having got himself in shape in time to persuade Weaver to take an extended look at him this summer, he is aiming to get the Wetherby Road faithful off their seats during the 2022/23 campaign.

“I want to bring excitement on the pitch,” Wright said.

“I like to go out and drive at people. I’m very attacking and always look to get the ball into the box.

“I want to play as many games as possible, help the team keep clean-sheets and score as many goals as possible, while helping out setting up as many goals as I can.

“This is a massive change, but one I think is for the better for me. I’m really excited to see what I can do for Harrogate. I’ve enjoyed all of my three games here so far and thankfully it has been enough to earn a contract.”

Wright joined his hometown club Grimsby at the age of 10, progressing through the Mariners' youth system and penning a first professional deal in 2016.

Loan spells at Sutton Coldfield, Scarborough Athletic and Boston United provided the winger with valuable first-team experience, paving the way for him to break into the Grimsby's senior side during the 2019/20 Two season.