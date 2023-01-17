Matty Foulds: What Harrogate Town can expect from new loan arrival from Bradford City
Matty Foulds became Harrogate Town’s third capture of the January transfer window when he joined the club from League Two rivals Bradford City on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old left-back has agreed a loan move until the end of the season and will help fill the void in Simon Weaver’s squad left by the outgoing Jaheim Headley, who was recalled by parent club Huddersfield last week.
But what can Town supporters expect from the former Everton defender? Simon Parker, who covers Bradford week in, week out for the Telegraph & Argus has provided the Harrogate Advertiser with the lowdown on Foulds.
“Matty Foulds is a very solid defender and he’s got plenty of League Two experience, so I think he’ll prove a good signing,” Parker said.
“He’s good in the air, pretty strong, and it’s not very often he has been roasted by opposition wingers.
“He had a run in the team last year and looked a little bit lightweight, but he certainly seems to have bulked up this season and he’s done quite well.
“The last few games he’s maybe started to look like he might need a bit of a rest, but having said that, he performed very well against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday in a match which saw City reduced to 10 men and have to defend with a player less.
“He’s quite popular with the Bantams fans because he’s a local lad, one of their own, and he should do a job at Harrogate. Adding him and another Bradford old boy Anthony O’Connor to that defence should mean they have more than enough at the back to keep them up this season.”
Foulds has played the full 90 minutes in each of City’s last 18 League Two matches, so his departure may come as a shock to some at Valley Parade.
Parker, however, does not think that the full-back is attack-minded enough for Bantams boss Mark Hughes and was not particularly surprised by the decision to allow him to leave on loan.
“Matty started the season very much as the back-up to Liam Ridehalgh, but he got injured early on and Matty has played every game since,” he explained.
“I’m not particularly surprised to see him go, however. Mark Hughes wants his full-backs to attack and has just brought in Tolaji Bola from Rotherham, who is very aggressive, very attack-minded.“That’s not really Matty’s natural game, although he is still a willing attacker. He will try to get forward and he has managed a couple of assists this season, providing a couple of really good crosses into the box for Andy Cook and Vadaine Oliver in games against Tranmere and Wimbledon.”