Simon Weaver hailed the performances of two key contributors to Harrogate Town’s 5-1 FA Cup win at Marine.

Sam Folarin slots home his first goal during Harrogate Town's FA Cup first-round win at Marine. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphurites ran out comfortable winners on Merseyside in the end, despite finding themselves under real pressure during the opening 45 minutes of Saturday’s first-round clash.

Leading 2-1 at the interval despite a “fragile” first-half display which angered their manager, Town eventually pulled clear of their non-league hosts after the break, setting up a trip to League One high-flyers Bolton Wanderers in round two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Sam Folarin netted a goal in each half, while left-back Matty Foulds also got on the score-sheet in addition to producing not one, but two goal-line clearances.

Sulphurites left-back Matty Foulds applauds the away supporters after the full-time whistle.

"Matty did great today and he did really well last week,” Weaver said.

“We were disappointed to concede, but we could have conceded a couple more if Marine had been a bit more ruthless, but thanks to Matty, who was in the right place at the right time to clear off the line, we didn’t.

“It was a clinical header from him for his goal and it was good to see a defender pop up. He is a big lad and I want people to start believing that they can affect the game more in an attacking sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a good defender, he's got good delivery and good height, he's a good header of the ball and that's what we want, good delivery and good headers.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver watches on.

"And it's five wins out of six the games when Sam has played down the middle, so there can’t be much argument with that. I was pleased with the selection and it paid off.”

Rookie goalkeeper Lewis Thomas got the nod between the sticks following on from the clean-sheet he kept against Crewe Alexandra a week earlier having replaced the injured Mark Oxley early in the second half of that game.

The 21-year-old made just his third-ever senior appearance despite Town signing the significantly more experienced Jonathan Mitchell on a short-term deal in time for Saturday’s match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And former Burnley stopper Thomas was another player who went on to enjoy a decent afternoon.

“It was a difficult one for him because they were swinging balls under his cross-bar,” Weaver added.

"But he’s a big unit, he competed well and I could see in his body language that he grew in confidence.