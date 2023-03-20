Harrogate Town's Matty Daly celebrates after firing his side into a 74th-minute lead at home to Barrow. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The on-loan Huddersfield Town man netted the only goal of the game shortly after coming off the substitutes bench, helping the Sulphurites to their first home victory in eight matches and a vital three points in their battle for League Two survival.

That strike was Daly’s seventh of the season, but his first since he returned from a knee injury sustained in November at a time when he was flying and had scored four times in the space of just seven games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But having not started for Town in five weeks, Saturday’s goal provided a timely reminder that the 22-year-old is a match-winner in his own right.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver looks on from his technical area during Saturday's League Two clash with Barrow.

“It’s not often that you say to a player, ‘go on and win us the game, drop your shoulder and smack one in’, and it comes off,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“But, I suppose if you do it often enough over 14 years of management it might come off at some point, and it did today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In all seriousness, it had nothing to do with my input, he is just a massively talented lad.

“He had it tough with the injury he picked up before Christmas, but he’s got himself back fit again and that goal will give his confidence a real lift.

“A goal of that importance, of that quality will do him the world of good. I don’t doubt his ability, it’s just down to us to try and get the best out of him.”

Daly’s goal arrived in the 74th minute of Saturday’s clash with the Bluebirds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town skipper Josh Falkingham won a free-kick in midfield and took it quickly, rolling the ball into the feet of Jack Muldoon.

Harrogate’s right-winger then found the feet of Daly, who took aim from just inside the box, picking out the top corner with a right-footed strike that Paul Farman got a hand to but couldn’t keep out.