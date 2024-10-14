Matty Daly in action during Harrogate Town's 1-0 home win over Newport County at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town are a ‘better team’ with Matty Daly in their starting line-up, according to Simon Weaver.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was thrown straight back into action on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes against Newport County following six weeks out with a hamstring issue.

The former Everton and Huddersfield man has yet to contribute a goal or an assist in seven league and cup appearances so far this term, but certainly looked a threat during Town's 1-0 success over the Exiles at the weekend.

Showing no obvious signs of rust despite being out of action since the end of August, Daly forced one good and one superb save from visiting goalkeeper Jacob Carney, was prepared to chance his arm from outside the box and was among Harrogate's better performers on the day.

Last term, Daly scored six times and weighed in with 10 assists, having netted eight and set up two in 2022/23, with Weaver expecting his influence in the final third grow over the coming weeks and months.

"He just calms it all down for us,” the Sulphurites boss said. “If we can find him more and more in space, he will hurt, he will score and create, which gives the team a real boost.

"I thought that he did really well on Saturday. I hope I’ve not overdone it by keeping him on the pitch for the whole game, but he was just a vital cog in the wheel.

"He keeps things moving and sees things that others don’t see, so it was great to have him back. We need these types of players to be fit.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Daly was deployed in his favoured number 10 role at the weekend, with Town's midfield anchored by Dean Cornelius and Stephen Dooley.

That trio operated together to good affect during the second half of last season, helping the Sulphurites mount a genuine push for a play-off place.

And Weaver is hopeful that lining up with those same players in the same system will enable his inconsistent side to start stringing some results together moving forward.

He said: "Deano and Stephen Dooley in there with Matty Daly as more of a luxury player with a bit more flair, when we can get that trio on the pitch – and I’d love to see the stats for every time we have – we are a better team, it’s as simple as that.

"You need your best players fit.”

While the vastly experienced Dooley has been right up there in terms of Town’s most consistent performers this term, 23-year-old Cornelius has struggled to make much of an impression in certain games.

But he was singled out by Weaver for praise following Saturday’s success over Newport.

"Deano put in a great shift,” he added. "I like him when he is charging forward, driving with the ball and not playing too safe.

"But, at the same time, he mopped up a lot, he climbed up and won a really good header second half, which he needs to do as well, and add that to his game – but he did on Saturday, so it was a complete midfielder’s performance.”

Victory over Newport elevated Harrogate to 14th place in the League Two standings ahead of this weekend’s trip to basement boys Carlisle United.