Matty Daly celebrates one of the eight goals he scored for Harrogate Town during the 2022/23 campaign. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder spent 2022/23 on loan with the League Two Sulphurites from Championship outfit Huddersfield and played a significant role in the club’s successful fight against relegation, netting eight goals in 38 appearances.

He was subsequently released by his parent club, with Harrogate boss Simon Weaver moving quickly to offer him a two-year contract at Wetherby Road.

Discussing his reasons for wanting to return to North Yorkshire, former Everton man Daly said that he felt that playing under Weaver and his assistant Paul Thirlwell brought out the best in him.

“I am really happy to join the club on a permanent deal,” he told Town’s website.

"Last year, I really enjoyed my football playing here. There was a real togetherness and that made it a great dressing room to be a part of.

“The gaffer and Thirs allowed me to express myself. They wanted me to contribute with goals and assists which helped to get the best out of me.

“Looking ahead to next season, it’s all about developing on the positives of the last campaign, both for me personally and for the club. I can’t wait to get going.”

Daly becomes Town’s first capture of the summer transfer window, with Weaver still hopeful of bringing another of last season’s loan stars back to the EnviroVent Stadium.