Mark Oxley's contribution 'crucial' to Harrogate Town winning their fight for League Two survival

Simon Weaver said that Mark Oxley’s contribution has been “crucial” to Harrogate Town winning their fight for League Two survival after handing his goalkeeper a new two-year deal.

By Rhys Howell
Published 10th May 2023, 11:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:31 BST
Mark Oxley has made 68 appearances since joining Harrogate Town from Southend United in the summer of 2021. Pictures: Matt KirkhamMark Oxley has made 68 appearances since joining Harrogate Town from Southend United in the summer of 2021. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
The 32-year-old would have been out of contract this summer but is set to stick around for the foreseeable future having reclaimed the number one jersey during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Weaver’s first choice between the sticks last term, Oxley barely featured until mid-February with Pete Jameson starting all but one of the Sulphurites’ opening 27 league matches.

But, having been recalled, the former Rotherham United and Hibernian stopper has excelled as Town finished the season strongly, losing just one of their last 10 games.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has praised Mark Oxley for both his attitude and performance levels during the 2022/23 campaign.Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has praised Mark Oxley for both his attitude and performance levels during the 2022/23 campaign.
Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has praised Mark Oxley for both his attitude and performance levels during the 2022/23 campaign.
"Ox came in for the second half of the season and he has been immense,” the Harrogate chief said.

"There have been several stand-out moments from him and his contribution has been crucial in us staying at this level.

“In the first half of the season he showed real patience. He was a great leader off the pitch and you could see how much he cared for the club.

"Personally, that means a lot to me and I am looking forward to working with him again over the next two years.”

Having put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at Wetherby Road until 2025, Oxley added: “I am really pleased to sign the new contract here with the club. I have had to be really patient and wait for my chance and thankfully since I have come in I feel like I have done alright.

“The fans have been brilliant. They have stuck with us and I’d like to say a massive thank you to them for their support this season.”

Oxley’s 20 appearances this term takes his tally in all competitions since joining Town in the summer of 2021 to 68.

