Mark Oxley says Harrogate Town 'feels like home' after signing new contract
The 34-year-old, whose deal was due to expire this summer, will now be staying at Wetherby Road for another two years.
Oxley joined Simon Weaver’s side from Southend United in July 2021 and has made 93 appearances for the club over the course of the last four seasons.
Last term, he played second fiddle to James Belshaw and featured just five times in all competitions, making only one League Two start all year.
But, despite not having been a regular starter for the last 18 months, the former Hibernian stopper described the decision to extend his stay as a “no-brainer”.
“It feels like home to me,” Oxley said. “It felt right from the first day I met the gaffer and nothing has changed, so it’s somewhere I want to stay as long as possible.
"I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’m really excited to extend my contract.
“We’ve had a strong end to the season so it’s about taking that consistency and reproducing it over the 10 months now. As we’ve seen this year, you never know where it might take you.”
Oxley is the first of six out-of-contract players who have been offered new deals by Weaver to sign on the dotted line, with Town still waiting on decisions from Anthony O’Connor, Warren Burrell, Levi Sutton, Jack Muldoon and Josh March.