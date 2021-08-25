Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was instrumental in the Sulphurites winning both of their opening two League Two fixtures of the campaign, producing a number of big saves during victories over Rochdale and Barrow.

And the former Southend United stopper was at it again in midweek, keeping out Harry Smith’s second-half spot-kick to earn himself a first clean-sheet in Town colours, while helping pave the way for his new club’s third triumph in as many matches.

“The penalty save was a big, big moment,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

“He’s done very well again. Watching him on Tuesday, there wasn’t a part of his performance that made you think ‘he needs to work on that’. He just looked a very good goalkeeper, silky really. He showed soft hands to deal with a lot of difficult balls into the box.

“I haven’t really seen him face too many penalties in training, but it can’t be easy trying to beat a goalkeeper of that size from the penalty spot when he has his arms stretched out.

“He’s just shown again that he has all the attributes of a top keeper. He has been a breath of fresh air in terms of his demeanour since he arrived at the club.”

Oxley endured a couple of difficult moments while he found his feet at his new home during pre-season.

But, the man signed to replace fans’ favourite James Belshaw as Town’s number one has been impressive since 2021/22 got underway.