Mark Oxley shone between the stick as Harrogate Town beat Bradford City 2-0 on a wet, blustery afternoon at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was impressive throughout in difficult conditions, making three excellent saves to deny Andy Cook (twice) and Jamie Walker with the game still goalless.

And the third of those stops proved to be a pivotal moment as, just moments later, Jack Diamond netted the first of his quick-fire brace to wrap up all three points for the Sulphurites.

"Our keeper Mark Oxley again put in a fine performance," Weaver reflected.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver enjoys Saturday's success over the Bantams.

"We had a big save from the big man in the first half to his right from Cook. He used his full 6ft 4" frame, but he gets down so well, he's so athletic.

"That kept us in it. He's a top keeper, that's four clean-sheets at home on the bounce. In terrible kicking conditions with that swirling wind, it didn't affect him.

"He doesn't get affected by anything, he just gets on with his game quietly and professionally and he's really helped our cause today.

"It's another great performance from him and he gives us that confidence then as a back-line to keep a good high line, to be aggressive and the back-four all played their part."

Weaver's unwavering confidence in Oxley isn't shared by a section of Harrogate's fan-base and, just seven days earlier the former Southend United stopper endured a torrid afternoon as he was beaten three times at Stevenage.

That was not the first time that questions had been asked of Town's number one's performance, but Weaver said that his goalkeeper is worthy of more credit than he gets from people outside the Sulphurites' dressing room, before going on to reveal how highly he is thought of by his team-mates.

"He deserves more credit than he gets, to be fair," the Harrogate chief added.

"But he knows that we love him in the changing room and he's kept another clean-sheet.

"His starting position is vital and often people don't see that either, but he's a very good professional, he just goes about his business.

"He won't be Tweeting anybody, he's just interested in working hard for his family and the club."