Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley in action against Scunthorpe United at Glanford Park. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the end, but were indebted to their 31-year-old stopper for a pair of crucial one-on-one saves from Tyrese Sinclair and Joe Nuttall with the game still goalless.

Simon Weaver's number one was however typically modest after the final-whistle and talked down his own contribution to a "much-needed" result.

"They were instinctive saves. I saw that the players were through, so it was just a case of trying to make myself big and luckily both shots hit me both times," Oxley reflected.

Will Smith heads home to put Harrogate Town 3-0 up against Scunthorpe United.

"It was probably important in terms of the stage of the game, but that's my job at the end of the day.

"It's probably one of my strengths. If you look over the course of the season, it's probably where I've made a lot of saves, coming out and making myself big.

"But, it is just a case of being there when needed and, luckily, I was today. I'm definitely pleased with a clean-sheet after what has been a tough run for us of late."

Goals from George Thomson, Jack Diamond and Will Smith ultimately decided the match and secured what was Town's first victory since they triumphed 3-1 at Bradford City on February 22.

Sulphurites boss Weaver described the contest with the division's bottom side as a "must-win" for his team, an opinion that Oxley did not disagree with.

"It was a much-needed win, everyone knows that we have been on a bit of a tough run lately and we were looking to put in a performance and get a result," the former England youth international added.

"With the run that we've been on, we just had to get a result. Everyone was pulling in the right direction and we managed to get it. I thought that the lads were brilliant in the second half.

"The goal in the first half settled us a little bit. To get the first goal today was big for us. And, after Jack's goal, it calms you down. Whenever it's 1-0, anything can happen in football."