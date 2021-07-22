Mark Beck in League Two action for Harrogate Town against Carlisle United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Following an injury-hit couple of years, Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver wants the 26-year-old targetman to prove his fitness and feels that the only way for him to do that is by playing week in, week out.

The arrival of summer signings Luke Armstrong and Danilo Orsi means Beck has slipped down the pecking order at Wetherby Road, thus his best chance of getting an extended run of games now lies away from Harrogate – in the short term at least.

“We have had a chat with Becky and we both think that he needs a run of games so he is talking to a club about a potential loan, just until January, and we’ll have a look at things then,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

“He’s in agreement that he needs to prove his durability now because he has had an unfortunate run with injuries the last couple of years.

“We’ve got five strikers now and he’s probably going to be missing out. That’s no way to build up that endurance and durability, so he’s talking to another club.”

Beck was sidelined for big chunks of 2020/21 due to the recurrence of a troublesome hamstring issue which he first picked up all the way back in November 2019.

But Weaver was keen to stress that his imminent move away from North Yorkshire does not necessarily spell the end of his time with the club.

“He’s one of us is Becky, it’s not a permanent move, we’re not talking permanent,” he added.

“It would be a possible loan until January and if he has that run of games and avoid the hiccups and the injuries then there is no reason why he cannot come back here in January if he is flying.”