Mark Beck celebrates after scoring the opening goal during Harrogate Town's 3-0 League Two success over Colchester United. Picture: Getty Images

The 26-year-old targetman has joined York City until January, with Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver keen for the player to get an extended run of games and “prove his durability” following an injury-hit couple of seasons.

And, although saddened when he was first informed of his parent club’s decision, Beck says he is now looking forward to the prospect of playing regular football.

“Initially, I was pretty disappointed. The gaffer had a conversation with me and it probably took me about a week to come to terms with it,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“I know I’ve missed a lot of games with injuries over the last few seasons but I felt like if I got a full pre-season under my belt then I’d be able to get back to the way I was performing before I first did my hamstring.

“I’ve ended up having a couple more conversations with the gaffer since that first one and, to be fair, I see where he is coming from. I know he is only looking out for me. I understand that I do need to be playing regular football.

“I’ve worked with Simon for a long time now and I trust him. I know that he wants the best for me and to get me back into a position where I’m challenging for a shirt at Harrogate Town

"New lads have been brought in and I've gone down the pecking order. The only way to get back up it is by playing games. I need a run of 20 games and to be scoring goals. Hopefully I get that opportunity at York."

There was interest in Beck from a number of other clubs, including a couple higher up the pyramid than sixth-tier York, but the former Scotland youth international has revealed that he jumped at the chance to sign for Harrogate's North Yorkshire rivals.

And he made the perfect start to life with the Minstermen, scoring a trademark header during Tuesday night's 2-1 pre-season victory over Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

"York City is a great club with a great fan-base. I learned of their interest last week, I spoke to Steve Watson on Thursday and my mind was made up straight away. I was having my medical by the Friday.

"There were a few other teams in for me. A couple of them were in the National League, but York was the perfect move for me. It's a big club and every player wants to be playing in front of big crowds.

"York is also in the right place. I've got a young family and I was worried when I found out I was going out on loan that I might have to move away or be staying down south.