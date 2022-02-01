Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff. Pictures: Getty Images

The Stags worked late into the night on Transfer Deadline Day to complete moves for two players who have joined from top-flight leagues in their respective countries.

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has signed on loan until the end of the season, while former Scotland international winger Jamie Murphy has made a temporary switch of the same duration from Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.

Longstaff burst onto the Premier League scene in October 2019, bagging the winner for the Magpies against Manchester United on what was his league debut. He went on to score against the Red Devils again later that season, finding the back of the net at Old Trafford.

Jamie Murphy, left, in action for Hibernian against Glasgow Celtic earlier this season.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to Aberdeen earlier this season, and although he struggled to make an impression north of the border, a player of his ability is almost certain to thrive in League Two.

Another player with Premier League experience, Murphy has turned out for the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Glasgow Rangers, and worked under Mansfield boss Nigel Clough at Sheffield United and Burton Albion - where he netted seven goals in just 10 League One appearances.

Capped twice by Scotland, the versatile 32-year-old attacker's move is subject to international clearance.

The Stags were unable to confirm on Monday evening whether either player would be available for selection against Harrogate, though injured duo George Lapslie and Kellan Gordon definitely miss out.

Regardless of whether their two high-profile new signings are involved, sixth-placed Mansfield will head to North Yorkshire full of confidence having won all of their last eight League Two matches.

Their head-to-head record against Town - currently 14th in the table - is however as bad as it could possibly be, Clough's men having lost all four of the previous meetings between the clubs.

“Harrogate on their day, like a lot of teams, are as good as anybody in the league,” the Stags boss told the Mansfield Chad.

“I'd say they are as close to being a bogey team in the last 18 months as we've had here.

"I'd rather play in snow, rain, sleet, anything but the wind as it does make it so difficult for any team to get it down and play. But we will deal with the conditions up there whatever they are."