Mansfield Town 1 Harrogate Town 3: Advertiser player ratings

Jack Diamond shone on his first game back in Harrogate Town colours having rejoined the club on loan from Sunderland.

Luke Armstrong's header and Jack Muldoon's close-range finish saw the Sulphurites recover from falling behind early on to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

The Stags then saw two men sent off in the space of a minute before George Thomson's late header wrapped up all three points.

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed at Field Mill.

Mark Oxley 7.5 – Not much he could have done about Mansfield’s goal. Made some good saves throughout, however there was one shaky moment when he came off his line and almost got caught out.

Warren Burrell 7 – Made good use of the ball and got forward well from right-back. Booked.

Rory McArdle 8 – Looks a real asset to Town at the back. The experienced centre-half grew into the game, winning almost every ball that came his way.

Connor Hall 7 – A convincing display at the back alongside McArdle. He dealt with the one-on-one situations he faced very well.

Lewis Page 8 – Defended well, making some important blocks and not allowing many crosses into the box. Set-piece deliveries were good throughout and he was deserving of a late assist for George Thomson. Booked.

George Thomson 8.5 – A goal and assist capped off a good afternoon’s work. The assist came from one of many quality corner deliveries, while the goal somewhat unusually arrived when he got on the other end of a set-piece, making a great run to the near post and heading in.

Josh Falkingham 7.5 – Had a really entertaining battle with Mansfield's George Lapslie and really got under the home side and home crowd's skin. Booked before being replaced by Lloyd Kerry in the 76th minute.

Alex Pattison 8 – Unlucky not to score in the first half after the Mansfield keeper made a great save with his feet. Deserves huge credit for Town’s second goal, winning the ball back on the right wing and delivering towards Luke Armstrong, who flicked on for Jack Muldoon to finish. Replaced by Simon Power on 84 minutes.

Jack Diamond 9 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. What a return from a player who looks to have picked up exactly where he left off at Wembley last summer. Looked as dangerous as ever when dribbling and appears even stronger than during his previous spell. His excellent play led to the two red cards, carrying the ball forward from midway inside his half before being hauled down when through on goal. Booked.

Luke Armstrong 9 – Lost the man he was supposed to be marking for the hosts' goal, but made instant amends by powering home from a corner two minutes later. Dominated the Stags centre backs, who looked scared to challenge him in the air at times. Also provided the crucial flick towards Muldoon for Town’s second.