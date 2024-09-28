'Magnificent' Harrogate Town were 'worthy winners' over Bradford City, says Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver hailed Harrogate Town’s performance during their 2-1 derby win over Bradford City as “magnificent”, insisting that his team were good value for all three points.

The Sulphurites recorded a seventh victory over the Bantams in 10 matches thanks to early goals from Stephen Dooley and Ellis Taylor at Wetherby Road.

In full control of proceedings following a fast to Saturday lunchtime’s contest, an uncharacteristic mistake by Anthony O’Connor gifted the Bantams a lifeline shortly before the half-hour mark.

And although Andy Cook capitalised to halve the deficit, Town showed the same kind of defensive resolve that helped them overcome another Yorkshire rival – Doncaster Rovers – in their previous League Two outing at Wetherby Road.

Stephen Dooley celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into an 11th-minute lead during Saturday's derby showdown with Bradford City.

"I’m ecstatic,” Weaver said. “The absolute truth is that Harrogate Town were magnificent and the players were brilliant.

"We were worthy winners, I thought that everybody acquitted themselves well

"In a derby, there's always plenty of drama and suddenly at 2-1 they’re in the game from nothing when we could and should have blown them away first half with the way we were playing.

"That’s what we wanted, but you don’t always get that - but it was a fantastic performance.

Ellis Taylor fires Harrogate Town into a 2-0 lead against Bradford City at Wetherby Road.

"We still wanted to be aggressive [in the second half], but you do get protective as bodies and minds tire, and therefore we had to rely on the same resilience that we showed against Doncaster – and we had that in abundance today.”

Weaver was left furious by Town’s display during their comprehensive 3-0 loss at Crewe Alexandra last weekend and, given their excellent Football League record in derby games, felt that a showdown with the Bantams provided the ideal opportunity to bounce back.

“It fills me with pride,” he added. “It’s been a long old week, but this was probably the right fixture for us at the right time because we really wanted it.

"We had passion in all of us to put the right the wrongs of last week. I was dismayed, and only a win like this, a performance like this, was going to make me feel a different emotion – which I totally do now.

"I knew in the first few minutes. We were dropping on second balls, we were animalistic really in terms of the desire and not allowing them to settle. There was no flow in their game because of our players' desire.

"We closed the spaces down and it was what I like to think of as a typical Harrogate Town performance when we’re at our best.”

Saturday’s success, which was Town’s third in League Two this term, lifts them six places to 14th position, where they now find themselves three points shy of the play-offs and seven clear of the relegation zone.