Harrogate Town centre-half Tom Eastman in action during Saturday's 1-0 win over Barrow. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The duo have been among the Sulphurites’ most consistent performers since arriving during the January transfer window and delivered near-faultless displays to help their side pull seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Neither man covered himself in glory during what was a collectively awful showing away at Crawley last time out, though Weaver felt that both men’s experience and character shone through as they helped Town record what was their third clean-sheet in four attempts.

“I think that you can tell they’ve played 900 Football League games between them,” the Harrogate boss said.

Anthony O'Connor joined the Sulphurites from League One Morecambe during the January transfer window.

“Everybody had a bad day at Crawley last week, but those two backed themselves to put it right today. There isn’t any self-doubt there.

“Like you see with some players across all levels of the game, I don’t think those two go into games nervous, they just wanted to put things right and fair play to them, they were magnificent.

“There have been too many games since we came up to League Two where we have dominated or been looking really good and we’ve lost. Or ‘bang’ we’re 2-0 down at half-time when there’s been nothing between the teams.

“But they’ve got that defensive instinct and that can be the difference in games like this one. So, they are right up there with the best in this division, in my opinion.”

Mark Oxley has kept four clean-sheets in nine matches since being recalled last month.

Weaver felt that all 14 players he used during Saturday’s game played their part, with stand-in right-back George Thomson and captain Josh Falkingham among those who really caught his eye.

And goalkeeper Mark Oxley was another to impress, continuing his solid run of form since he was recalled between the sticks last month.

“Personally, I think Ox has oozed class since he came back into the team,” Weaver added.

"He showed his athleticism and made some good saves today.

"He pulled off some saves in training on Friday that were unbelievable. He was at full-stretch and we were in awe, so we know what we’ve got, a good lad and a good player.

“We’ve got two really, really good goalkeepers and that’s what we want.