Harrogate Town midfielder George Thomson missed Tuesday's EFL Trophy win over Carlisle United through suspension. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites stunned League One Portsmouth last month to secure passage through to the famous old competition's third round stage for the first time in their 107-year existence.

They face an even sterner examination this weekend as they take on a side currently 16th in the Championship, but boasting games in hand on most of the sides immediately above them in the table.

Simon Weaver's team travel to Bedfordshire in decent form, however, having won their last two games against Tranmere Rovers and Carlisle on their way to the quarter-final stage of the EFL Trophy.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

And a side that was down to the bare bones in the lead up to Christmas will take on the Hatters in somewhat better shape than it has been.

Injuries, coronavirus issues and a suspension meant that Town could only field four substitutes against Carlisle United in midweek having had to postpone their New Year's Day clash with Port Vale due to lack of numbers, but Weaver expects to have a couple more bodies back in contention at Kenilworth Road.

"It's been trying with Covid-19 and injuries and still key players are out, but we should have a couple more back for Luton," the Harrogate boss said.

"Ryan Fallowfield should be okay and George Thomson will be available again following his suspension. They are both important members of our squad so that's good news.

"It means that we go there boosted a little bit more both in terms of numbers and talent. We're hoping that Warren [Burrell] is back in training on Friday, to give himself a chance.

"It looks like Alex Pattison won't be fit enough, we'll have to check Will Smith because he felt his calf on Thursday morning and Mark Beck is cup-tied because he's been with York.