Luton Town chief Nathan Jones impressed by Harrogate Town's display during FA Cup tie

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones. Picture: PA

The League Two Sulphurites served up the better football for long periods as they went head-to-head with Championship opposition at Kenilworth Road, but failed to demonstrate the same ruthlessness as their hosts.

Trailing 1-0 against the run of play at the interval, Harrogate conceded a second early in the second half and, despite creating a flurry of late chances, were punished on two further occasions during the closing stages.

And Jones was quick to acknowledge that his side's victory was nowhere near as comfortable as the final score would suggest.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We got away with it slightly in terms of winning the game and keeping a clean-sheet and scoring four goals. From the outside, it looks like a comfortable win. It wasn't, it was far from a comfortable win," the Hatters chief said.

"They [Harrogate] were good today, they played with a bit more rhythm, we had a lot of players out there who hadn't played in a month and with the greatest respect, if that had been a Championship game we'd have probably been punished. I think Championship strikers would have finished the chances they had, albeit, two of them were late on.

"They’ve had a competitive game on Tuesday so were fresher, they haven’t had as many games as we’ve had called off and they’re very regimented in terms of what they do

"Their approach play was really good but I thought we defended our box well.