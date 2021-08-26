Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 25-year-old centre forward made it three goals in as many games when he bagged a brace during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory at Leyton Orient.

And Weaver is not surprised that the former Middlesbrough man has hit the ground running.

“There was no doubt in my mind about whether he would be a success here from the moment he signed for us,” the Sulphurites chief told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

“I just felt very good about it. I don’t know if I envisaged him scoring three in his first three, but I envisaged him doing well for us because of his talent.

“We knew he had a lot to his game and he came to us off the back of a good spell with Hartlepool where he ended up playing on television in the play-off final and scoring that important goal to help them to promotion.

“He arrived here confident and fit and with a bit of an aura about him. We were excited to be able to bring him in and we are delighted he has hit the ground running.”

Armstrong followed up his opening-day strike against Rochdale with an assist for Alex Pattison during Saturday's 2-1 home win over Barrow, then netted twice from inside the six-yard box at Orient on Tuesday evening.

Reflecting on his striker's performance at Brisbane Road, Weaver added: "Every part of his game was outstanding.

"He was up against two very good central defenders with reputations at this level and they couldn't deal with him at times.

"He got there first, he planted his body in between man and ball, he looked quick, strong in the air and he scored two goals.