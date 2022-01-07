Luke Armstrong has netted 11 goals since signing for Harrogate Town last summer. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Thursday evening brought suggestion on social media that National League Stockport County were on the verge of completing a deal for the 25-year-old striker, who only signed for the Sulphurites in June.

But Harrogate's manager revealed to the Harrogate Advertiser that there have been no offers for his 11-goal forward.

"There has been no bid for Luke Armstrong, nobody has approached us about him this month," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"I can't imagine that any club at our level or the level below would be able to table a bid big enough for us to even consider letting a player we value as much as Luke go.

"We are not in the business of letting our best players leave for a club at the same level or below.

"It's important to build on the progression we have made in recent seasons, we're looking to keep on improving and obviously losing key players won't help us to do that."