'Lots more to come' from Tom Cursons after striker opens his Harrogate Town account

Tom Cursons celebrates after heading Harrogate Town into a 2-0 lead against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver is certain that there is “lots more to come” from striker Tom Cursons after seeing him net his first professional goal during Harrogate Town’s 3-2 victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, who joined the League Two Sulphurites in the January transfer window following a red-hot spell with seventh-tier Ilkeston, broke his Football League duck on Tuesday evening on what was just his second start for the club.

He met Ellis Taylor’s inviting left-wing cross at the far post and beat visiting goalkeeper Luke McGee with a downward header from just a few yards out to hand Town a 2-0 lead in the 58th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, although he missed a gilt-edged opportunity with his head in the first half, Cursons’ overall display was of a high standard and provided a glimpse of the potential he has.

Tom Cursons in action during Harrogate Town's 3-2 home win over Tranmere Rovers at Wetherby Road.

"I am absolutely delighted for TC,” the Sulphurites boss said. “He was outstanding all night. He really deserved his goal and I feel that there is lots more to come - he has got great potential.

“He has had to be patient, but last week in training I felt that there was a bit of a breakthrough. He looked absolutely deadly, he was more aggressive and you could see that tonight.

"He was physically strong, he ran the channels, he upset Tranmere’s back-line and popped up in really good areas, so he has a lot of the ingredients to do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His overall performance against [Jordan] Turnbull, who is a big, strong lad, was immense.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver was thrilled to see Tom Cursons open his account for the club.

Assessing Cursons’ first strike in Harrogate colours, Weaver added: "It was great for him to get that goal in front of the Kop. It was a brilliant finish.

“He peeled off to the far post and I was begging Ellis to see his run, and he did, with that beautiful dinked cross.

“It was a proper centre-forward’s goal, peeling off into space and heading the ball down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town paid an undisclosed fee to non-league Ilkeston to secure the services of the free-scoring Cursons, who netted 25 goals in 30 appearances during the first half of the season, including a nine-minute hat-trick.

Those exploits attracted interest from a number of League One and Two sides, with Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, Barnsley and Chesterfield all reportedly keen to sign him around the turn of the year.

But, it was Weaver who managed to tempt the prolific former Barwell and Met Police forward into putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at Wetherby Road.

Tuesday’s start was Cursons’ first for Harrogate on home soil and means that he has now played 11 times for the club in total.