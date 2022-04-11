Lloyd Kerry retires having realised some of his childhood dreams with Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town midfielder Lloyd Kerry with the 2019/20 National League play-off final winners' trophy at Wembley Stadium. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The long-serving midfielder has decided to retire from playing at the end of the season, but has been appointed as the League Two Sulphurites' new Head of Player Recruitment, thus extending his eight-year stay at Wetherby Road.

Former Sheffield United trainee Kerry joined Town back in 2014 and has featured in more than 220 games, helping the club to promotion from both National League North and the National League, plus an FA Trophy win at Wembley.

"I look back to when I first joined this football club in 2014 to where it is now eight years on and it’s unbelievable how far we’ve come and the success we’ve had," the 33-year-old reflected.

Lloyd Kerry celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during Harrogate Town's 1-0 success over Bradford City in front of live Sky Sports cameras back in October 2020.

"I’m grateful to have been on that journey which has created so much history for this club, I can always look back with pride on what we achieved together. We’ve made memories that will last us a lifetime and to have played my part is something I’ll never forget.

"National League North play-off winners, National League play-off winners, FA Trophy winners and playing at Wembley twice is something you only dream of as a kid.

"To add to those memories, I’ve got some personal favourites including scoring against Southend in the club’s first ever game in the Football League, scoring live on Sky Sports away at Bradford City and beating Portsmouth away in the second round of the FA Cup."

Upon announcing his retirement, Kerry was quick to thank Town manager Simon Weaver, chairman Irving Weaver and all of the players he has shared a dressing room with during his time with the Sulphurites.

Lloyd Kerry in action during Harrogate Town's FA Trophy final triumph over Concord Rangers.

But he also took time to send a message to Harrogate's supporters, adding: "Finally, you, the fans, you’re the heart of the club, the people who live for this club, travel up and down the country spending your hard-earned money watching the team. I salute you and thank you for all your support.

"We’ve always had a special bond and I hope you look back at my performances for the club and know I always gave everything for the badge."

Assessing Kerry's time at the club Simon Weaver said: "Lloyd's form over the years has been so consistent, racking up 100s of games for us and playing in our biggest matches.

"He was outstanding in both play-off finals and the FA Trophy final. Even looking at this year against Portsmouth in the FA Cup, he was just a man possessed.

"He’s suffered horrific injuries at times but always come back better than ever before. I remember following the ambulance up to the hospital in Halifax when he fractured his cheek bone and had a concave shape to it.

"I felt devastated for him as he’s such a brilliant lad. I actually questioned being in the job as I didn’t want to see lads like Lloyd hurt from working for us. He got over that mental scar though and got better and better.

"In footballing terms, we’ll miss him being in the squad and he’s without doubt a club legend in my eyes and in many who have followed Harrogate Town over the years."

Chairman Irving Weaver also thanked Kerry for his contribution as a player, adding: "On a cold winters night in 2014, Simon and I travelled to watch Lloyd, who then played for Tamworth and he slotted home the winner into the bottom left-hand corner from the edge of the box, I can still picture the image.

"That was the final trigger for Simon to sign ‘our man’ and over eight years later we are more than grateful for his contribution, honesty and loyalty to the club.

"Together we have enjoyed some great moments, particularly promotions and winning the FA Trophy.

"In his last season, how fitting that he should pounce onto the Portsmouth centre half, 5ft 7 against 6ft 4, pinch the ball and feed it to Luke Armstrong for him to score our first goal of a memorable second round win.