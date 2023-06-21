Lionesses star Rachel Daly's 'best season' yet due to her decision to return home

Rachel Daly scored 22 goals for Aston Villa during the 2022/23 season. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 68-cap England international, who signed for Aston Villa last summer after helping the Lionesses to European Championships glory, went on to win the Women's Super League golden boot for 2022/23, netting a stunning 22 goals in as many matches.

Prior to joining the Villa, the former Killinghall Nomads junior and Rossett School pupil had spent a decade plying her trade across the Atlantic in America's National Women's Soccer League.

But, having lost her father, Steve, two years ago, 31-year-old Daly opted to head back to England to be closer to her family – a move that has certainly paid off on the pitch.

"A lot has changed for me personally since the last tournament,” she said speaking ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which gets underway next month.

"Obviously moving home - I've been away for 10 years, so I think mentally I'm in a way better place. I needed to be home and playing in this league was something that I wanted to do and revisit again.

"A lot has changed for me but I think you can all tell that I'm playing with a smile on my face and enjoying my football and long may that continue.

“It's been a good year for me, I think I can put it down to my happiness, the way Carla [Ward] has given me freedom at the club to play my own sort of game.