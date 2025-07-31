Liam Gibson has been handed a new one-year contract by Harrogate Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Liam Gibson was praised for the “determination to prove himself” that he demonstrated in the process of securing a new deal at Harrogate Town.

The versatile 28-year-old’s contract expired this summer, but he was invited back to train with the Sulphurites during pre-season and went on to feature in four of their five warm-up fixtures.

After an injury-hit 2024/25 campaign, which saw him play just 11 times, the former Newcastle United man was essentially handed an extended trial period and the opportunity to prove his fitness to manager Simon Weaver.

The Town boss is a big fan of Gibson, who can operate at left-back, centre-half and as a holding midfielder, and was only too happy to offer him an additional 12 months after he successfully demonstrated that he is ready and able to play his part ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 season.

“We’re delighted he’s staying,” Weaver said. “Gibbo has been very unlucky with injuries, but has come back in fine fettle and is a player in the top echelons of the league in terms of ability.

“He’s a great lad who is committed to the club and passionate about his football.

“He’s hardly missed a session during pre-season and has shown real determination to prove himself at the club.”

Gibson made 34 appearances (30 starts) during his first year at Harrogate after signing from Morecambe in the summer of 2023, but began last season injured.

Having worked his way back to fitness and returned to action in late August, he then suffered another hamstring issue which sidelined him for six months.

The former Magpie recovered in time to take his place on the substitutes’ bench against Accrington Stanley on March 1, but had to bide during the latter weeks of 2024/25.

He made just one brief substitute appearance - against Stanley - prior to being handed a start against Notts County in Town’s penultimate League Two fixture, only to once again damage his hamstring.

But, Gibson reported back for pre-season training in good health, and although he picked up one minor knock and suffered an infected toe, he has made it through unscathed, meaning that he is in contention to start against Bristol Rovers in this Saturday’s season-opener.

And the player himself is evidently thrilled to have earned that a new deal.

“I'm absolutely delighted, to be honest,” Gibson said.

“It has felt like a long four weeks, but my mindset was to come back in and try my best and luckily I've ended up getting a contract.

"I was gutted about my injuries last season but hopefully they're behind us now. I'm just concentrating on trying to play games and helping the team.

“I've absolutely loved my time here, I love the lads, I love playing for the club and can’t wait for the season ahead.”