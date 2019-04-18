Leyton Orient v Harrogate Town: Positive mindset is key to play-off hopes

Josh Falkingham insists that Harrogate Town must approach their final three games of the regular season with confidence if they want to cement their place in the National League play-offs.

The Wetherby Road outfit know that four points from their remaining fixtures would almost guarantee them a top-seven spot.

And although they have won just one of their last six, skipper Falkingham says his team-mates can’t afford to dwell on recent disappointments.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up, but we have to go into them full of confidence because we’re sixth in the league for a reason and know we’re a very good team when we’re at our best,” the Town captain said.

“We're an honest enough group to know that our form hasn’t been good enough in recent weeks, however at this stage of the season you just have to focus on the present.

“If we worry too much about what has gone before and let that knock our confidence then it becomes an uphill battle before we’ve even kicked a ball.

"Belief is very important in any changing room and the belief is still there in ours."

Town travel to league leaders Leyton Orient on Good Friday (3pm) for another fixture that will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

"It's a big game for both teams, and the fact that the cameras are now going to be there only adds to the occasion," Falkingham said.

"They're obviously a very good side and they're at home so we expect they'll come out and attack us, but we've prepared properly and we're going there to try and get a result.

"What we have to do is stick to our game-plan and play to our strengths. We know that if we do that then we can come away with something."

Orient currently sit top of the pile, two points clear of second-placed Salford City having won 10 of their last 13 in all competitions.

When the sides met at the CNG Stadium back in September, Justin Edinburgh's team triumphed by a 3-0 scoreline, inflicting a first defeat of 2018/19 on Town.