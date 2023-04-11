News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
2 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
3 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
4 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says Harrogate Town deserve credit for Easter Monday fightback

Leyton Orient chief Richie Wellens insisted that Harrogate Town deserve plenty of credit for their Easter Monday performance at Brisbane Road.

By Rhys Howell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST
Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesLeyton Orient manager Richie Wellens. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The Sulphurites netted twice in the space of three second-half minutes to earn themselves a 2-2 draw, cutting the runaway League Two leaders’ advantage at the summit to eight points in the process.

And although frustrated to see his side denied what would have been a 15th victory in 21 home outings this term having produced a first-half display of total dominance, the O’s boss had only positive things to say about Simon Weaver’s men.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had time to get the third [goal], we looked threatening every time we got the ball and played some fantastic stuff, but the game can always change,” Wellens reflected.

George Thomson celebrates after netting Harrogate Town's second-half equaliser at Leyton Orient. Picture: Brody PattisonGeorge Thomson celebrates after netting Harrogate Town's second-half equaliser at Leyton Orient. Picture: Brody Pattison
George Thomson celebrates after netting Harrogate Town's second-half equaliser at Leyton Orient. Picture: Brody Pattison
Most Popular

"We conceded at a bad time and it gave them a life-line but I just think that some of our players dropped off it, became lethargic and slow.

"I’m down, when you go 2-0 up at home and it is total domination, to drop points puts a massive downer on things, but you have to give Harrogate credit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You have to give them credit, they are plucky, they’ve got lads who are fighting for their livelihoods and fighting for their club and they represented their club really well today.

"They ran hard and stayed in the game and when they got those couple of opportunities they took them, and they actually had one after that as well.”

Ruel Sotiriou’s first-half brace had put Orient in control, however Anthony O’Connor got on the end of a 54th-minute George Thomson free-kick to reduce the deficit.

Thomson then cracked home a sweetly-struck effort from inside the box to restore parity after the home side failed to clear Warren Burrell’s cross from the left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday’s result sees Town drop one place to 21st in the League Two standings, though they remain two points clear of the relegation zone and still hold a game in hand on all of the sides beneath them.

Richie WellensSulphuritesLeyton OrientLeague TwoHarrogateSimon WeaverAnthony O'ConnorGeorge Thomson