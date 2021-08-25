Leyton Orient 0 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Rory McArdle impressed at the heart of the Harrogate Town defence during Tuesday's 2-0 win at Leyton Orient. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed at Brisbane Road.

Mark Oxley 9 - Another dominant display from Town’s new number one. His crucial penalty save early in the second half the highlight from a performance that was deserving of a first clean-sheet.

Warren Burrell 7 - Looked solid all night at right back, the side Orient attacked down most frequently. Even managed to pull off a typically classy nutmeg.

Rory McArdle 8 - A rock at the back. Won everything in the air during the second period and never allowed the hosts a look in.

Connor Hall 7.5 - A confident display from the centre-half, who looked up for the fight from the first minute and always in control of the situation.

Lewis Page 7.5 - A surprise inclusion given the severity of the facial cut he suffered against Barrow on Saturday, but didn’t let it affect his performance. Sound defensively and an outlet going forward, it was his cross that led to Town’s second goal.

Alex Pattison 7 - Brimming with confidence at the moment after his red-hot start to the season. He looked a threat every time he got on the ball and almost broke through the lines on multiple occasions. Supplied the pass to George Thomson in the build up to Harrogate's opener.

Josh Falkingham 7 - Harshly penalised for the Orient spot-kick, however he controlled the tempo of the game with Lloyd Kerry and Alex Pattison either side of him.

Lloyd Kerry 8 - A typically energetic display from Kerry on his first start of the season. He snapped into challenges with tenacity and won his battles all over the pitch.

George Thomson 8 - Had a big hand in both Town’s goals, providing a clever pull back for the first and forcing the Orient stopper into an unconvincing save for the second. Also went close with a curling, long-range free-kick.

Luke Armstrong 9 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. A proper centre-forward's display from the big striker, who bullied the O's defenders with his strength, not allowing them a minute's peace on the ball. Was in the right place at the right time to bag a brace, showing real desire to reach the loose ball before an opponent and force it over the line for 2-0.