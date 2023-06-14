Lewis Walters links back up with Mick O'Connell as he signs for Tadcaster Albion

Lewis Walters has signed for Tadcaster Albion. Picture: Submitted

The ex-Leeds United trainee becomes the first player to follow new Brewers boss Mick O’Connell to Ings Lane from Harrogate Railway, the Irishman’s previous employers.

Having turned out for Barrow, AFC Fylde and Altincham in the higher echelons of non-league football, 28-year-old Walters “fell out of love with the game” before signing for NCEL Division One Railway last term.

It was at Station View where he began enjoying his football again and he now feels that he is ready to go again with Albion.

"I ended up stopping playing football because I lost the love for it,” Walters said.

“Last year I started again at Harrogate Railway because I had mates playing there so I thought I’d join, and I began enjoying it.

"Once I get fit, I have a lot to give experience-wise and I know how to play the game. I am still technically good, I just need to build up my fitness.

“I feel like I’m a voice in the changing room. There are a lot of young players – I was that young lad once and I always feel that I can help the youngsters out confidence-wise.

"I like to bring everyone in, get everyone involved, the better morale the better the team is in general.”